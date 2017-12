× WATCH: Cold Rain Friday, Snow Possible Saturday Morning

Much colder will spill into the area today with breezy north winds. Showers will become likely throughout the day with the heaviest rain from Fort Smith south. Some of the rain will switch over to light snow early Saturday morning, likely before sunrise. Some minor accumulation is possible.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today across NWA:

Highs today in Fort Smith and the River Valley: