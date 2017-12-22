Weather: Hour-By-Hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

11PM FRIDAY: Rain will still be falling across the area thru the late evening hours.

1AM SATURDAY: Rain could be changing to sleet or snow across NW Arkansas

3AM SATURDAY: This is the most likely time we'll be seeing snow across NW Arkansas. Rain could be mixing with sleet or snow in the River Valley at this time.

5AM SATURDAY: Precipitation will be coming to an end with lows right near freezing.

6AM SATURDAY: All precipitation should be over, the Winter Weather Advisory will expire, and any road problems should rapidly improve after sunrise.

-Garrett