× Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Northwest Arkansas

Accumulating snow is likely for the first time this season Saturday morning across Northwest Arkansas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6pm Friday until 6am Saturday.

Rain will begin to switch over to snow after midnight through the early morning hours Saturday. The best chance for accumulating snow will be across the higher terrain of Northwest Arkansas where 1-2 inches of snow will be possible.

Some road surfaces (especially bridges and overpasses) could be slick in spots early on Saturday but highs above freezing should limit any potential travel impacts to the first part of the day.

LIVE Team Coverage is planned for Saturday morning starting at 5am with current conditions from our 5NEWS Weather Team.

Temperatures across Northwest Arkansas will warm above freezing by mid-morning Saturday so any problems on the roads will also come to an end by lunchtime at the latest.

Temperatures in the River Valley should remain just above freezing limiting any major problems on the roads Saturday morning.