× Here’s The Tesla That Elon Musk Will Launch Into Orbit Around Mars

(CBS News) — Two days ago, SpaceX CEO and Tesla founder Elon Musk unveiled plans to launch his “midnight cherry Tesla Roadster” into space as part of the maiden voyage of the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket in January.

The planned trajectory: a “billion year elliptic Mars orbit.” The soundtrack: David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

On Friday, Musk revealed the setup in a photo slideshow posted to Instagram. The Roadster appears bright red in the center of SpaceX’s slate grey rocket, called Falcon Heavy.

Musk’s SpaceX venture, alongside Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic enterprise and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, is one of a few private companies committed to exploring travel to the Moon and Mars. The Falcon Heavy rocket is powerful enough to launch a fully booked 737 jet into orbit, and is designed to carry human cargo into space.

The mission is seen as a precursor to sending humans to Mars.