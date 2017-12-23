Holiday Travel: Today Is The Busiest Travel Day Of The Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) -- People are heading to their holiday destinations making today, (Dec. 23) the busiest travel day of the year, according to TripAdvisor.

The company conducted a survey and participants stated they'll mostly be driving to celebrate this holiday, as 56 percent state they'll be driving and 39 percent stated they'll fly.

Of those driving, 50 percent are traveling upward of 200 miles away from their homes, according to the survey.

As for those planning to fly out of airports in our area, including Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) and Fort Smith Regional Airport (FSM), flight schedules were on time as of 6:45 a.m. However flights at other airports have been delayed.

Watch the video to learn more information.