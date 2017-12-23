Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Cowboy Caviar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for a quick, easy, and hearty dip to take a Christmas or New Year’s party this week’s Hey Good Cookin’ has just what you are looking for! Heather Artripe shows us how to make Cowboy Caviar!

Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients

2 T Olive Oil

2 T lime juice

2 T Apple Cider or White Vinegar

½ T sugar

1 t Chili Powder

1 t Smoked Paprika

½ t Salt

Freshly Ground Pepper, to taste

1-pint cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half

1 can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 C frozen corn, thawed

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 C chopped cilantro

3 green onions, diced

10 jarred jalapeno slices, diced

Directions

In a small bowl, mix together your olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, sugar, chili powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper together.

In a large bowl, add your black-eyed peas, black beans, corn, bell pepper, tomatoes, and diced jalapeno, mix thoroughly.

Mix in your dressing and stir to combine.

Fold in your cilantro and green onions. Place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour for flavors to blend.

