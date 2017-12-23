Salvation Army Bell Ringer Adds His Own Flair For Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Salvation Army Bell Ringers have been out in full force this holiday season, raising money for those in need.

And, 5NEWS circles back to a volunteer who has put his own spin on bell ringing.

Salvation Army Volunteer Gary Shipley doesn't ring a bell at his Red Kettle, he plays his banjo to bring in donations.

He said bell ringers do well, but he tops them.

Shipley hopes anyone who can, donates to the Salvation Army.

He gets a lot of different responses and said all of them have been good.

Shipley challenges anyone to sit and play at a bell-ringer station.

Shipley has volunteered for the Salvation Army for years ... with three years at Harps in Springdale.

Overall, he said he's been playing banjo for nearly 50 years.