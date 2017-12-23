Springdale Police Look For Suspect Believed To Be Responsible For String Of Robberies

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–Since Nov. 11, the Springdale Police Department has responded to several robberies at convenience stores or Dollar Stores in the city.

Police believe that all of the robberies are connected and the suspect may be responsible for similar robberies in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Investigators describe the suspect as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 35-45, between 5’9″ and 6’ tall and weighing between 210-240 pounds.

The man enters the store with his face covered and wearing a hooded sweat shirt each time before demanding money from the clerk. No weapon has been seen and no injuries have occurred in any of these robberies.