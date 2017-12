× WATCH: More Snow Showers Possible Sunday

Northwest Arkansas saw the first accumulating snow of the season early Saturday, but that will liekly melt this afternoon with the sun returning and highs warming to well above freezing.

Another round of flurries and light snow will be possible Sunday morning. Very light accumulations will be possible.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow forecast for Sunday -- less than 1" accumulation area-wide.