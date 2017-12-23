× WATCH: Snow Accumulating Across Northwest Arkansas

Snow is starting to accumulated across Northwest Arkansas as a band of light to moderate snow moves through the area. Temperatures are just below freezing across Northwest Arkansas, and just above freezing in the River Valley.

Temperatures will rebound quickly above freezing this morning in Northwest Arkansas and the skies will clear so I don't expect any widespread road issues beyond this morning.

Temperatures in the River Valley will mainly stay above freezing this morning.