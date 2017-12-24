× 39 Arkansas National Guard Soldiers Return From Deployment

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than three dozen Arkansas Army National Guard soldiers are home in time for Christmas.

The 39 soldiers with the 449th Aviation Support Battalion’s B Company arrived at Camp Robinson on Friday (Dec. 22).

They were among 50 soldiers deployed to the Middle East in February to provide helicopter maintenance. Ten other soldiers returned earlier in the week while one volunteered for another tour of duty in Kuwait.

Sgt. Ed Stertmann of Pine Bluff told KTHV that they knew their tour was nearly over, but didn’t know until Thursday (Dec. 21) that they would be home before Christmas.