Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Although it's the the season of giving, the Blood Institute reports it's the slowest time when it comes to blood donations.

The Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith has come up with a fun way to get you to come in and make a donation this Thursday (Dec. 28) at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb has the details in the video above.