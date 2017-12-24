Shoppers Spend Christmas Eve Buying Last Minute Gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)-- With just hours before Christmas, some spent Christmas Eve procuring some last minute gifts for loved ones.

Lines of cars and shoppers went in and out of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.

Some said waiting until the last day is their shopping tactic.

“This is actually the time that I get started," Bryan Hyde said. "So I’m going to wrap it all up in 15 minutes.”

The store manager for Gearhead Outfitters said they had many people come through their doors looking for some last minute gifts.

She said customers have told her that the holidays seemed to creep up on them.

“I think this whole season, folks have been running late, like it’s snuck up on them," Anne Marie Adair said. "We’ve had cold days and hot days. So it would get cold and they would start thinking about it and the next day would be hot and they would be like, 'oh it’s, I still have time.' So it’s snuck up on everyone. Luckily we’ve still been able to help them which has been awesome."

Hyde said he just had to pick up the right gifts for the right price before getting together with family and friends later Saturday (Dec. 24) night.

Eli Espe was out getting gifts for some family members and said that Christmas came quick.

"Just working a lot more," Espe said. "Didn’t really get the time off so I mean it really snuck up on me. Didn’t really get to do a lot of shopping until now. Still getting it done, but it really did sneak up on me.”

He said he was not surprised to see so many shoppers out on Christmas Eve and even expected to see more than that.

Adair said this year she has seen more people buying less to do more like a family buying equipment for a skiiing trip instead of simply buying a lot of gifts.