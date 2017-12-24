Tracking Christmas Eve Freezing Drizzle, Flurries, & Light Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another push of cold air will cause widespread areas of freezing drizzle, light snow or flurries across NW Arkansas on Christmas Eve from around 7am to 2pm.

No significant snow accumulation is likely, although a few slick spots could develop on bridges and overpass.

Hour-by-hour here's what it looks like...

SUNDAY 7AM: Cold front nears with flurries in NE Oklahoma moving into NW Arkansas.

SUNDAY 8AM: Light snow flurries or snow falling across NW Arkansas.

SUNDAY 9AM: Light snow starts to shift east and move out of our area.

SUNDAY 11AM: A few lingering flurries will be possible but the best chance for light snow fluries will be ending by early afternoon as cold air from the north settles in.

-Garrett