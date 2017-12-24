× Wister Man Dies In Rollover Crash In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM)–A Wister man died in crash Sunday (Dec. 24). Police responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. on Long Lake Road at Ridge Road near Poteau.

First responders pronounced Joseph Knight, 37, dead at the scene.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report states Knight was driving westbound on Ridge Road, when he drove off the road to the left and rolled once. His 2003 GMC Pickup came to a rest on its wheels, pinning Knight for an unknown about time. The Poteau Fire Department used the jaws of life to try to save him. The man was wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Choctaw Tribal Police and LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office also responded to rollover.