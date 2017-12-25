A Few Snowflakes Possible Christmas Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few light flurries are pushing through Northeastern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon. Most of the snowflakes are drying up before they reach the ground, but don't be surprised to see a flake or two in Northwest Arkansas this evening!

No accumulation is expected. Roadways should remain fine. Just a snowflake or two in the air is possible Christmas evening.

**Because the radar beam is over our heads by quite some distance, snow that shows up on radar and satellite may not entirely be reaching the ground.**

Link to 5NEWS Interactive Radar: http://5newsonline.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/

-Matt