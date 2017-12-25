Fort Smith Celebrates Bicentennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Several people gathered Monday (Dec. 25) to celebrate the 200th birthday of Fort Smith.

The celebration included a reenactment of the U.S. Rifle Regiment and the first contact at Belle Point to establish Fort Smith.

"What I did was represent someone led by Major Long, who found this spot to greet the major party coming up the river," reenactment actor Marcus Woodward said.

From being one of the largest cities in the state to the constant revitalization, several people said this is only the start for Fort Smith.

Those celebrating were treated with hot chocolate and birthday cake.

This is just the start of a year full of celebrations for the bicentennial, including arts and culture, western heritage and the future of Fort Smith.