January Weather: What Can You Expect?

2018 is almost here! New Year's is only a handful of days away. What can you expect weather-wise for at least the first half of January?

This is the Climate Prediction Center's Outlook:

It looks like the first half of January may be a bit cooler than normal overall. The best chance for the coldest air will, however, stay towards our east in the Mid-Atlantic.

For Arkansas, there are not many signs on how dry or wet January may be. There is a slight possibility that it will be a bit drier than normal for the first several days of the New Year.

-Matt