Local Cafe Opens Christmas Morning To Serve Community A Holiday Meal

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- Five years ago, Steven Martinez opened the Hard Luck Cafe on Christmas morning with one goal in mind, "To feed people who may need a hot meal or just didn't want to spend Christmas alone or by themselves."

After drawing such a large crowd the first two years, a handful of community members became sponsors to help expand the holiday meal. They also added a gift drive for holiday guests.

"We've been overwhelmed with volunteers and gifts for kids and contributions," Martinez said.

Volunteers show up before the doors open to prep food for a crowd ranging from 80 to 200 people. They even provide a delivery service for those unable to make it out in the cold weather.

Stephen Buckmaster spent the last three years at Hard Luck Cafe, and it is something he said he looks forward to every year.

"When they come here they feel good at home and get a good home cooked meal, so it is actually a pretty good deal for people that live here in Gravette," he said.

This kind gesture is something he said he hopes will be replicated in nearby towns and cities.