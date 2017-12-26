Local Residents Without Water For Weeks, May Be More Than One Month Before It’s Back On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD (KFSM) -- For 15 days, Mansfield has been without running water and has been on a 'boil order'.

It may be 2018 before residents have their water on, or a permanent fix to the solution.

A temporary fix was installed Dec. 21, but it will take about a month longer for a permanent fix.

"... The permanent fix will be as much as three to five additional weeks," Mansfield Alderman of Ward 3, Position 1 Rick McDaniel, said.

Those in the town said they are not only wanting the issue fixed, but are wanting answers.

Mansfield Alderman of Ward 1, Position 2 said the hold up is, "For failure on somebody's part not to get a crew down here as soon as they could to fix it... A lack of communication is a lot of the problem."

The city said the boil order was supposed to be lifted Dec. 22, but since there wasn't a water sample, the time for it to be back on has been extended.

A special meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at Mansfield City Hall. The boil order issue and "removal of mayoral duties" are two of the items on the agenda for the meeting.