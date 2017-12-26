× Police: Baxter County Man Molested Fayetteville Girl

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Baxter County man is accused of molesting a 12-year-old Fayetteville girl, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Raymond Chappell, 44, of Midway was arrested Monday (Dec. 25) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The girl told Fayetteville police that Chappell came into her room Monday morning and barricaded the door by putting a knife between the doorknob and the wall, according to the report.

She said Chappell talked about having sex with her before laying down on her bed with his genitals exposed. She said Chappell also touched her inappropriately.

The girl managed to get away from Chappell, remove the knife from the door and escape into the living room, according to the report.

Chappell admitted to being in the girl’s room but denied molesting her, according to the report. He said that he put the knife in the door to keep people from waking in.

Chappell said he could’ve bumped into the girl and she might’ve mistaken it for being molested. Chappell added that while in the girl’s room, he “possibly” exposed his penis, according to the report.

Chappell was being held Tuesday (Dec. 26) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 2 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.