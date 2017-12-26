× Police: Springdale Man Bit Officer During Traffic Stop

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man faces charges of resisting arrest and battery after he bit an officer during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Henry Nieves-Saez, 27, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, second-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief and driving on a suspended license.

Springdale police stopped Nieves-Saez about 11:18 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 24) near the Harps on Thompson Street because they thought he was drunk, according to the report.

Police conducted a field sobriety test for Nieves-Saez and then walked him to a nearby patrol car. When an officer asked for Nieves-Saez’s hands, he refused to turn around then spread his feet to get better footing, according to the report.

Other officers tried to assist in restraining Nives-Saez and he managed to bite an officer’s right hand. Another officer used his Taser on Nieves-Saez and they were finally able to handcuff him, according to the report.

Other officers sustained cuts and bruises during the scuffle. One officer’s body camera was also damaged.

Police noted Nives-Saez had a blood-alcohol level of .132 after he provided a breath sample. In Arkansas, the legal Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) limit is .08 percent for drivers over 21.

Nieves-Saez was released Tuesday (Dec. 26) from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a $3,500 bond.

He has a hearing set for Jan. 31 in Washington County Circuit Court.