× Police: Two Shot, Woman Kidnapped In Christmas Morning Burglary

LONOKE COUNTY (KFSM) — Police are urging people to keep doors locked after two men burglarized a home, kidnapped a woman and shot two others — killing one — Christmas morning.

Arlin Wayne Nugent, 49, of Lonoke County was shot and killed during the burglary that happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning on Johnson Road in Scott, Ark., according to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said two men entered the home and began shooting at the people inside. The suspects also kidnapped a woman whom police later found in Little Rock, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police have yet to release her name.

One of the two suspects has been arrested and is being held in the Lonoke County Detention Center.

Richard Gilliam, 33, of Little Rock is facing charges of capital murder, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.

Police continue searching for the second suspect.