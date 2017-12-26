× Want To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree? Here’s How

There are several ways to dispose of your Christmas tree after Dec. 25. Below are a few options for Northwest Arkansas residents.

Bentonville

Non-Bentonville residents can dispose of brush and tree limbs at the city’s compost facility at 2000 N.W. A St. For more information, click here.

Fayetteville

Christmas trees will be picked up on the same day as local recycling and trash collection through January 2018.

The city asks that residents allow ample space around the trash cart and recycling bin for ease of collection. No artificial trees will be collected for composting.

Residents can also bring trees to the city composting facility at 1708 S. Armstrong Ave. free of charge during normal operating hours.

Hours of operation are Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. All trees must be free from all plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights, and tinsel before they will be collected/dropped off.

Rogers

Residents who provide a current water bill and photo ID can dispose of their trees at the Rogers Recycling Center or Rogers Street Department.

Trees, limbs, leaves, grass, shrubs are acceptable forms of accepted vegetation.

For more information, click here.

The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission also has drop-off locations across the state to let your old Christmas tree have a second life as underwater cover.

Clint Coleman, assistant coordinator for the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program, says the Christmas tree program functions just like a “take-a-penny, leave-a-penny” tray, except it’s for fish.

“Anyone who wants to drop off a natural tree can place it at a location on the list, and anyone who wants to sink a few trees to create their own little honey hole can do that as well,” Coleman said. “You just need to bring your own parachute cord, wire, rope and cinder blocks to sink the trees.”

Coleman says artificial trees are not allowed at the drop off locations, and all trees should be cleaned of ornaments and tinsel before being dropped off.

Christmas trees typically only last a year or two before all that’s left is the main trunk, so Coleman suggests anglers sink groups of trees together. This way, the site is still attractive to baitfish and sport fish long after the smaller branches and needles have rotted away.

Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations until the end of January:

Northwest Arkansas

Beaver Lake – Highway 12 Access and AGFC Don Roufa Hwy 412 Access

Lake Elmdale – Boat Ramp Access

Bob Kidd Lake — Boat Ramp Access

Crystal Lake — Boat Ramp Access

Greedy Goats of NWA will also help devour what’s left of your Christmas tree.