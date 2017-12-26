× WATCH: Cold Today, Single Digit Wind Chills Wednesday

A colder weather pattern is taking hold of the area and our highs today will struggle to get much above freezing across Northwest Arkansas, and the lower 40s in the River Valley. Another shot of frigid air arrives tonight and the winds will kick up form the north giving us single digit wind chills across Northwest Arkansas Wednesday morning. Wind chills in the River Valley will drop into the teens and 20s.

Highs today across NWA will be several degrees colder than normal:

Highs in the River Valley will also be several degrees colder than average: