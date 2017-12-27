2 Years Later: Craig Strickland’s Widow Finds Strength In Motivational Speaking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- It has been two years since Helen Strickland helped crews search for her late husband, Craig Strickland on Kaw Lake after he went missing while hunting, but what was once darkness, she has been able to turn into light through motivational speaking.

"It's been hard," Helen said. "It's been easier than I thought it was going to be, better than I thought it was going to be because this is the second year."

Helen recalls sitting in the sheriff's office during the search for Craig. She said she separated herself from the rest of the group to reflect on a conversation she had with God.

"I remember in that moment saying God, just hours ago, I told you that I would choose to love you no matter what," Helen said. "I will choose to see the good in this and I will choose to see that there's a plan."

That strength Helen has carried with her through these two years along with her faith.

"Your faith dwindles because you think that if you have faith then bad things won't happen," Helen said. "But, I think if you have faith, then you have to realize life isn't about you. It isn't about me. Faith isn't about making my life perfect, it's about being okay with an imperfect life."

She's now a motivational speaker, a soon-to-be author and has even written a blog that has been viewed worldwide.

"I'm getting to blog to those people and talk to them about things that they may be experiencing every day, the pain they may be going through," Helen said. "My book is going to be about how do you experience a tragic event in your life and go through something so terrible. How do you go through that and still find hope; genuinely find hope, not just say I'm okay."

Helen said she's learned a lot in the past two years, but she wants to continue sharing that with others.

"If I can help you, if I can tell you how I started, I will do whatever it takes," Helen said. "My desire is for people to find hope through tragedy by strengthening their faith."

On Wednesday, (Dec. 27) Helen went to visit Craig's grave with his dad and stepmother. She said it brought her peace as they reflected on memories, but also discussed the future.

Helen's next speaking event will be in Atlanta in February.