Big Second Half Pushes Arkansas Past Roadrunners

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In the final non-conference test before SEC play begins, Arkansas saw Cal State Bakersfield head to the locker room down just four points at halftime. The second half was a much different story.

The Razorbacks quickly go on a run to start the second half as a 42-38 advantage quickly rose to two dozen as Arkansas pulled away for a 95-68 win to head to conference play at 10-2.

Arkansas hosts No. 19 Tennessee at noon on Saturday (Dec. 30).

Five different players finished in double figures for Arkansas as Jaylen Barford led the way with 19 points while Darious Hall added 14 while coming off the bench. Dustin Thomas scored 10 points, all in the first half, while freshman Daniel Gafford was held to sixx points but did pull down a game high 12 rebounds.

One of the biggest stories for Arkansas in the month of December has been their protection of the basketball. For the fifth straight game, the Razorbacks finished with less than 10 turnovers marking the first time in more than two decades to accomplish that feat.

Daryl Macon scored 16 points while fellow senior guard Anton Beard finished with 15, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half that helped blow the game open. Cal State Bakersfield shot just 34 percent and committed 17 turnovers but was led by Jarkel Joiner with 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting.