Christmas Where You Live: The Party Place Giveaway At The Promenade In Rogers

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 11th thru December 21st, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $250 gift cards courtesy of our amazing sponsors; The Party Place, Armstrong Bank, Blakeman’s Fine Jewelry, and Home Elements.

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

For our final giveaway, we made a stop at The Pinnacle Promenade to look at the lights and find someone doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. We found the Shelton family spending some daddy-daughter time to find a gift for their mom.

We wanted to make sure mom was taken care of, as well are their three kiddos, so we surprised them with a $250 gift card thanks to 5NEWS and The Party Place.

Congratulations to the Shelton family, we hope you have a Merry Christmas with your family!

Segment Sponsored By: The Party Place