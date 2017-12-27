× Fayetteville Police Investigate After Multiple Vehicles Stolen From Dealership

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were stolen from a Fayetteville dealership Tuesday morning (Dec. 26).

According to police, the vehicles were stolen from Lewis Automotive on College Avenue around 7 a.m.

Police said some of the vehicles have been recovered, but several are still missing.

At this time, no suspects have been named as the investigation continues. The exact number of vehicles and the makes and models stolen have also not been released.

