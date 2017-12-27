× OG&E Sending Crews To Help Restore Power In Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (KFSM) — Oklahoma Gas and Electric is sending crews to Puerto Rice to support an industry-led effort to restore power on the island.

The U.S. territory was devastated when Hurricane Maria made landfall in September.

Officials said that 48 trucks will head to Lake Charles, Louisiana Thursday (Dec. 28) before being transported to Puerto Rico.

The company is also sending a team in advance to unload vehicles and secure crew lodging.

Fifty crew members will leave for the island on Jan. 13. After 20 days, they will be released and 50 new members will arrive to continue work for at least another 20 days.

More than a dozen electric companies across the country are sending crews to the island.