Plane Slides Off Runway, Crashes Through Fence

INDIANA (CBS) — A small airplane slid off the runway at Michigan City Municipal Airport in Indiana Wednesday and ended up in a cornfield, CBS Chicago reports. No one was injured.

The twin-engine plane was landing at the airport around 6:45 a.m. when it slid off the runway and crashed through a fence separating the airport from U.S. Highway 20, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office and Michigan City Fire Department said.

The plane then skidded across the highway, went through a guardrail, and came to a stop about 300 yards into a nearby cornfield.

The pilot and a passenger got out of the plane before police and fire crews arrived. Paramedics treated both of them at the scene, and they did not need to go to the hospital.

Fire officials said the pilot told them they overshot the runway while trying to land.

The plane was heavily damaged in the crash landing. At least one wing appeared to have been sheared off.

Police said the National Transportation Safety Board was called in to investigate.