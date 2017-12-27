× POLL: Best Attractions In Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — USA Today is asking people to vote for their favorite attractions in Arkansas, and several Northwest Arkansas favorites made the list.

The website released a list of 20 attractions in Arkansas for people to vote on, and the 10 with the most votes will be featured on the website.

The Buffalo National River, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Fayetteville Downtown Square and Mount Magazine State Park are a few of the Northwest Arkansas attractions that made the top 20.

There are several other favorite spots around Northwest Arkansas, including the Walmart Museum and Devil’s Den State Park.

What are your favorite attractions in our area?

To vote in the USA Today poll, click here.