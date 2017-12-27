× Temperatures Are Dropping, Don’t Forget To Winterize Your Car

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — With temperatures dropping driving can become dangerous, especially when roads become icy. Local experts agree winterizing your car is a must.

“In my opinion one of the best things you can do to make sure your car is winterized is get it maintained regularly throughout the year.” Mechanic Big Mike, at Grease Pig in Fayetteville, said.

The first step in winterizing your car is checking tires and fluid levels. Anti-freeze levels are extremely important, low levels puts your engine at risk for freezing.

The rest of the checklist requires expert attention. “Cold weather is really hard on rubber products i.e your hoses and your belts when they’re cold they can get a lot stiffer they can get brittle and you want to make sure they’re not cracked.” said Mike.

Lastly build a relationship with a mechanic you can trust to keep your car safe year-round.