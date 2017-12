× WATCH: Single Digit Wind Chills This Morning, Cold This Afternoon

Many of us will see single digit wind chills this morning across Northwest Arkansas with wind chills dropping into the teens across the River Valley. It will be colder this afternoon than yesterday afternoon, with some not even warming above freezing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today across Northwest Arkansas will be almost 20° colder than normal.

Highs today in the River Valley will be almost 15° colder than normal.