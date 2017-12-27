Wintry Weather Possible This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wintry weather is expected to move in this weekend. This is on the edge of an extremely cold air mass. The system itself will remain fairly weak so total accumulations will be light; possibly a dusting to an inch is likely.

Several rounds of light rain/snow showers are possible throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be warmer, so there is a greater chance for a wintry mix.

Temperatures will fall throughout Sunday, so the chance of snow for everyone will increase. Totals will remain light, likely only totalling a dusting or an inch.

-Matt & Chris