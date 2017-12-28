× At Least 40 Killed In Suicide Bomb Attack In Afghanistan

KABUL (CNN) — At least 40 people were killed Thursday (Dec. 28) in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, according to authorities. Another 30 people were injured in the attack, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CNN.

The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m ET) and targeted a cultural center in Police District 6 in Kabul. The initial suicide blast was followed by two more explosions, Rahimi said. The following explosions did not produce any injuries, the spokesman said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media released by the group’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mojahid.

The explosion occurred in a basement meeting room of the Dashte Darchi cultural center in west Kabul, according to journalist Ehsanullah Amiri, who was at the scene.

A crowd of fewer than 100 people were meeting to commemorate the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Amiri said. The bomber infiltrated the crowd before detonating a device. The two other devices, described by Amiri as IEDs, were also in the building and went off shortly after the first explosion.

Ambulances and police vehicles ferried the dead and wounded to nearby pubic and private hospitals, he told CNN. Security forces cordoned off the site and blocked the main road approaching the scene. Authorities also warned onlookers to stay away from the site of the explosion.

The building also housed a Shia mosque, locals told Amiri.

