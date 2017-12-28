× Former Coach Bielema’s Deal With Razorback Foundation Released

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge ruled Thursday (Dec. 28) that former University of Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema’s agreement with the Razorback Foundation could be released.

The Razorback Foundation is a nonprofit foundation that supports university athletics. Rutledge ruled that the agreement could be released under the state’s open-records law.

The agreement breaks down how much Bielema is owed after being terminated from his position. It also includes how much Bielema was paid for speaking engagements and other obligations.

To read the full agreement, click here.