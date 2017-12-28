× Springdale Man Accused Of Raping Teen Boy

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A man is accused of raping a teen boy.

Steven Mark Garrett, 34, of Springdale was arrested on a rape warrant Christmas Eve, according to police.

The warrant stems from an alleged matter that happened Dec. 17. The teen reported he was forcibly sodomized and sexually assaulted by Garrett, an arrest report states. He also told police Garrett forced him to inappropriately touch him.

A family member of Garrett told the teens mother that Garrett has “done this in the past” and specifically mentioned an instance in Fort Smith involving another child, the report states.

The family member also told the mother that she found sexually inappropriate conversations between Garrett and kids, the report states.

Garrett is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.