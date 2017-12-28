× One Dead In Bella Vista House Fire

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — One person died in a house fire about 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 28), according to a news release sent from Cassi Lapp, communications manager for Bella Vista.

Police will release the identity of the person who died after notifying next of kin.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home fire in the area of Cardinal Road. The fire was contained to one room, but the house was filled with thick smoke, the release states.

The fire continues to be investigated, but no foul play is suspected, according to the release.