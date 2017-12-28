Police Investigating Mail Thefts In Fayetteville Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a series of mail thefts that may have affected at least 50 people.

The crime took place Tuesday night (Dec. 26) on Canterbury Road, but residents continued to find empty envelopes and Christmas cards far from home Thursday (Dec. 28).

Police said the person or people responsible were snatching mail and looking for anything of value inside.

"During the course of the investigation, they found open envelopes, you know envelopes addressed to loved ones with Christmas cards and probably money," Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville police said.

Many of the envelopes were found by others around the neighborhood. Resident David Arnold said he found his neighbor's mail and called the act a violation of privacy.

"A mailbox is not much different than your den. It`s a place where you think that you have some security and it`s too bad. I hope whoever is doing it will have a change of heart," Arnold said.

Police are still going through the mail that they have recovered as the investigation continues.

"I went up and looked at the evidence yesterday and there was tons of mail up there. It looked like a mail sorting room and there were six officers working on it," Murphy said.

One tip Murphy gave is to have a neighbor pick up your mail if you plan on being gone for a long period of time, so you don't become a potential target.

"We have to look out for one another, this is just a good example. You`re friends and neighbors won`t mind helping. Sometimes we don`t feel like imposing on them although its not a great imposition at all," Arnold said.

Police said they are confident they will find the person or people responsible with the help of security cameras around the neighborhood.

If caught, the thieves could face federal mail theft charges.