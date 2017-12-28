× Two Trucks Ram Into Sebastian County House

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A family having lunch had quite a surprise during their meal.

About noon Thursday (Dec. 28) near Huntington, a teen driver ran off the road and hit a parked truck. The impact caused the parked truck to be pushed into the home while the teen driver drove through the garage, according to Arkansas State Police.

No one was injured during the matter, according to police.

Police are not identifying the driver and didn’t state on which street this happened.