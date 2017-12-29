× Infant Dies Following Collision In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — An infant is dead following an accident that happened in LeFlore County Thursday night (Dec. 28).

According to dispatchers, the accident happened at 6:52 p.m. on State Highway 112 about a third of a mile south of Pocola.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Heather Schultz of Cameron and a Chevrolet truck driven by James Johnson, 25, of Arkoma were both driving southbound. Schultz was driving with Daniel Schultz, also of Cameron, and a 3-month-old boy. Johnson was driving alone.

Dispatchers said Schultz stopped on the highway to make a left turn onto Smith Loop when Johnson rear-ended Schultz’s Malibu. The cause of the collision was reportedly caused by Johnson being distracted inside his vehicle.

The infant was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries. He was then taken by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where he was later pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m. Friday (Dec. 29).

Heather and Daniel Schultz were also transported to Mercy Hospital where they were treated and later released. Johnson was not injured in the collision.

According to dispatchers, seat belts were being used in both vehicles.