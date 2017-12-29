× NWA & River Valley Make List For Area With Most Flu Activity

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Walgreens launched its first flu index of the 2017-2018 season, and our area is on the list for markets with the most flu activity.

The flu index is compiled using retail prescription data for medicine used to treat the flu across Walgreens locations across the country.

Arkansas is No. 2 on the list of states with the most flu activity, while Oklahoma sits at No. 9.

The Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers area is No. 10 on the list of markets with the most flu activity.

Top 10 Designated Market Area with Flu Activity

1. Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

4. Houston, Texas

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

8. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. West Virginia

5. Nebraska

6. Iowa

7. Idaho

8. Missouri

9. Oklahoma

10. North Carolina