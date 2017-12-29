Polar Plunge Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polar bear plunges are very popular this time of year. When taking the plunge, people immerse themselves in cold water, usually for various charities, but can the tradition trigger some health hazards?

Well, there are some ways for you to participate in the event safely.

Experts recommend wearing layers, they also said it's important to take deep breaths before taking the plunge.

Be prepared for your body to feel like it's going into shock in the cold water after the plunge.

Get dried off as soon as possible to avoid hypothermia and bring plenty of warm, dry clothes to change into.