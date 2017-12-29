× River Valley Basketball Coach Driving Bus With Team On Board Accused Of Driving Intoxicated

OZARK (KFSM) — A local basketball coach is accused of driving a bus while intoxicated with a boys’ basketball team on board.

Coach Kevin Kyzer with the Lamar School District was arrested by Arkansas State Police Friday (Dec. 29) on suspicion of being under the influence, according to police. He was reportedly driving the bus with the Lamar boys’ basketball team on board.

He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center where is currently undergoing an exam to see whether he is intoxicated on alcohol or drugs, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges will be filed pending the result of the exam.

State police will release additional information at a later time.

The matter continues to be investigated. Stay with 5NEWS, as this is a developing story.