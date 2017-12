× Rogers Police Searching For Missing Teenager

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

Police said Amelia Davis, 14, was last seen Thursday when she left her house.

She called her family around 4:30 p.m. from a landline at a CiCi’s Pizza in Rogers, but was not there when they arrived to pick her up.

If you have any information, call Rogers police at (479) 636-4141.