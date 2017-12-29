Salvation Army Of NWA Needs Help Reaching Fundraising Goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The Northwest Arkansas collection for the Red Kettle Campaign is at 85 percent.

$357,043 has been collected in store-front red kettles with a goal of $420,000. The Salvation Army is hoping to make up the difference through online contributions by the end of the year.

Salvation Army representatives said the low numbers could be due to several issues. "A lot of people have still been generous, it's just different this year, specifically with our red kettle," said Jennifer Brown with the NWA Salvation Army. "It could be that people don't carry cash as much anymore, but we're trying to try some new things with online kettles and those kind of things."

During December, the Salvation Army of NWA provided 1,800 with nights of shelter and served over 4,000 meals. There is space for 46 people to stay in beds in the Bentonville shelter and 26 beds in the Fayetteville shelter. Warming centers and cold weather shelters open up when the temperatures is below 34 degrees, allowing more people at both shelter locations.

“As 2018 approaches the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas will continue to provide a place to stay for anyone that may find themselves homeless," said Captain Joshua Robinett, Northwest Arkansas Area Commander. "We will continue to feed the hungry and fight food insecurity. We will continue to assist families in their time of crisis with clothing and utility assistance. In addition to all this, we will seek new innovative ways to assist the homeless and help transition into permanent housing with supportive services and case management."

People can still give to this campaign online by clicking here, or by texting NWA to 41444. You can also mail donations to The Salvation Army of NWA at P.O. Box 4275, Fayetteville, AR 72702-4275.

All donations, including the Red Kettle campaign, stay local and help provide funding and resources for the local Northwest Arkansas communities.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle drive was also behind this year in Fort Smith.

Donations there may be made by check and mailed to 301 N. 6th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901. You can also give online by clicking here.

Your donation to the nonprofit is tax-deductible and you’ll receive an acknowledgement of all online or mailed gifts you make.