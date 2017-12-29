× Silver Alert Issued For Missing Franklin County Man

OZARK (KFSM) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Franklin County man, according to Arkansas State Police.

Gerald D. Pierce, 75, was last seen in Ozark on Dec. 27 around 7:30 p.m.

He was wearing blue jeans and a brown leather jacket. He is 5’9″ and 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said he may be armed and may be traveling in a 1998 red Chevy S10 with Arkansas license plate 360VYL.

If you have any information, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 667-4127.