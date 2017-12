× WATCH: Weekend Cold Blast To Bring Frigid Weather And Snow

Highs today will warm into the 40s after another cold start with temperatures in the 20s. The arctic blast arrives this weekend with the potential for light snow and ice. Even the light amounts of snow and ice could cause slick roads with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s Saturday night into Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour for Northwest Arkansas Friday:

River Valley hour-by-hour for Friday: