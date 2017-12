Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) -- The City of Centerton wants to introduce you to their newest police officer, K-9 Zorro.

Centerton's Mayor Bill Edwards posted on social media about the K-9.

"I wanted to take a moment and welcome Centerton K-9 Officer Zorro to our growing community and police department. Zorro is now on patrol in our community and has been busy."

Welcome Zorro!